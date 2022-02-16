Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €33.00 ($37.50) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.