Koppers (KOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KOP opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $644.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.97. Koppers has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.
