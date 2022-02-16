Koppers (KOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KOP opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $644.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.97. Koppers has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Koppers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Koppers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

