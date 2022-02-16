KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KPTSF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KPTSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

