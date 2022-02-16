Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Price Up 5.5% Following Dividend Announcement

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $37.13 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 179,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,040,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 85.56%.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.