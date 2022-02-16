Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 1%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.59 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.18 ($0.08). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 253,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.24 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of £56.63 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.08.

About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz plc operates as an explorer developer of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. The company produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa.

