Kuai Token (KT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $759,737.00

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $759,737.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00106391 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.