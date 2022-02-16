Kusama (KSM) One Day Volume Tops $44.62 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $44.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $173.37 or 0.00393711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.15 or 0.07080958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.76 or 1.00075117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

