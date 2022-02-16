Kusama (KSM) One Day Volume Tops $44.62 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $44.62 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $173.37 or 0.00393711 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.15 or 0.07080958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,068.76 or 1.00075117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00051358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

