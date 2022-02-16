KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,831.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009590 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00346002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.