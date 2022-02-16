La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $4.18. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 83,470 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

