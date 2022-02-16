La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 17313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock worth $2,532,602. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00.

About La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

