Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Invests $10.34 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,000. GXO Logistics accounts for about 5.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

