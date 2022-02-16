Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $68.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

LSCC opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $119,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $315,785.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,612 shares of company stock worth $13,487,126. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

