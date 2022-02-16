Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,536 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 228,070 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Xilinx worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 110.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,505,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.95 and its 200-day moving average is $183.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

