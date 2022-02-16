Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 809.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Dell Technologies worth $236,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. 12,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

