LBRY Credits Market Cap Reaches $21.25 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $21.25 million and approximately $38,667.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.65 or 0.07121159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,079.74 or 0.99915177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002936 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 761,185,684 coins and its circulating supply is 647,142,178 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

