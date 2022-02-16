LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.71% of LCI Industries worth $92,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 150.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $113.48 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.21.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

