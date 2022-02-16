Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 888 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. The company had a trading volume of 72,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,885. The company has a market capitalization of $256.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

