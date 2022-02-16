Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $23.26 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $23,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 940,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,695,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.07. 1,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

