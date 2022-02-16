Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $108.31. 108,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

