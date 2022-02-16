Legend Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,567 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 918% compared to the typical volume of 154 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Legend Biotech by 5,885.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 145,891 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,032,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

