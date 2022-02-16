Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,124 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global accounts for 8.1% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Momentive Global worth $39,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $257,671,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $92,769,000. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $86,852,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $59,898,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at $54,487,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

MNTV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 75,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.