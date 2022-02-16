Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Has $43.22 Million Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164,601 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for approximately 8.9% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 3.39% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $43,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCO. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

CCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,702. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.45.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.