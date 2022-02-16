Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,641,401 shares during the period. Globalstar comprises about 0.9% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GSAT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 109,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

