Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Leidos stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

