Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) PT Lowered to €6.65 at Morgan Stanley

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €7.20 ($8.18) to €6.65 ($7.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF remained flat at $$7.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. Leonardo has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

