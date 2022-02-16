Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) PT Lowered to €6.65 at Morgan Stanley

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €7.20 ($8.18) to €6.65 ($7.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF remained flat at $$7.04 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. Leonardo has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.
About Leonardo
