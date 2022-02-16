Leon’s Furniture (LNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LNF opened at C$24.16 on Wednesday. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of C$19.67 and a one year high of C$26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.