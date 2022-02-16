Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 309,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

