Levolution Price Hits $0.0696 on Top Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last week, Levolution has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a market cap of $9.02 million and $68,001.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Levolution

Levolution is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

