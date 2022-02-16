Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.73 and a 12 month high of $109.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

