Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 36,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 690,088 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LILM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lilium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,240,000 after purchasing an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lilium by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter worth $10,510,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

