Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 25.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

