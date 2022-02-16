Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.88.

LIN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.12. 42,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.51. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

