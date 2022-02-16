LINK (LN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last week, LINK has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $849.67 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $142.19 or 0.00323443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.07136044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,969.73 or 1.00021833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002928 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

