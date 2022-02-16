LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Update

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the January 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of LMGHF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

