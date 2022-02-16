Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 20,516 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3,419.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.37.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 157,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,373,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

