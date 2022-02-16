Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. ONEOK accounts for 0.7% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

OKE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.22. 10,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

