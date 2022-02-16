Liquity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $658,730.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $42.79 million and approximately $658,730.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00005928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.72 or 0.07130852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,094.16 or 0.99922752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,355,283 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

