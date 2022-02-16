Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $403.71.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,560 shares of company stock worth $5,212,747. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day moving average of $316.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

