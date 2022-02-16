Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.57.
LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
NYSE:LYV opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.32.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
