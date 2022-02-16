Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:LYV opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

