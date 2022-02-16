Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

