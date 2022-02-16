Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LYV stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.