LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of LivePerson worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 101,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.17.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

