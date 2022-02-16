LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Position Increased by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,673 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp accounts for 3.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.84% of LiveRamp worth $26,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

RAMP stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 10,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,514. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $71.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

