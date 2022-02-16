Lobstex Price Tops $0.0454 on Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $135,849.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 789.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,166,228 coins and its circulating supply is 23,090,802 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars.

