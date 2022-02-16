Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $382.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $398.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.78 and a 200 day moving average of $355.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

