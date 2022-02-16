Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Up 1.8%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $28.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Logansport Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.