Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.91 or 0.07124129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00289713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00758947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013180 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00073493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00409566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.00215718 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.