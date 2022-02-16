London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Visa were worth $92,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 723,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,237,000 after buying an additional 515,895 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $8,019,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 304,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $67,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 320,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after buying an additional 104,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $227.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $434.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

