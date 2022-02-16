London Co. of Virginia Has $155.22 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,843 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.76% of STERIS worth $155,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after acquiring an additional 505,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,602,000 after acquiring an additional 137,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

STE traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,910. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.