London Co. of Virginia Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,749 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.12% of Intel worth $250,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 512,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,755,387. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

